Man, woman who posed as fake taxi and passenger arrested

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The police have charged a man and a woman who allegedly posed as a taxi driver and passenger and used knives to rob two unsuspecting people on Half-Way-Tree Road, St Andrew on October 23.

Charged with abduction and robbery with aggravation are 25-year-old Sabrina Martin of Daytona Drive, and 28-year-old Clive Miller of Arnett Gardens, both in Kingston.

Reports are that the complainants boarded a white Toyota Probox motorcar travelling along Mountain View Avenue, believing it was a taxi. Martin and Miller then allegedly drove away with the complainants and stopped on Half- Way-Tree Road, where they brandished knives and robbed them.

The incident happened about 2:10 pm.

According to reports, one of the complainants escaped and alerted a police unit that was in the area. Martin and Miller were then nabbed by officers and subsequently charged after an interview.

Their court dates are being finalised.