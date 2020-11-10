Man, woman who posed as fake taxi and passenger arrested
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The police have charged a man and a woman who allegedly posed as a taxi driver and passenger and used knives to rob two unsuspecting people on Half-Way-Tree Road, St Andrew on October 23.
Charged with abduction and robbery with aggravation are 25-year-old Sabrina Martin of Daytona Drive, and 28-year-old Clive Miller of Arnett Gardens, both in Kingston.
Reports are that the complainants boarded a white Toyota Probox motorcar travelling along Mountain View Avenue, believing it was a taxi. Martin and Miller then allegedly drove away with the complainants and stopped on Half- Way-Tree Road, where they brandished knives and robbed them.
The incident happened about 2:10 pm.
According to reports, one of the complainants escaped and alerted a police unit that was in the area. Martin and Miller were then nabbed by officers and subsequently charged after an interview.
Their court dates are being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy