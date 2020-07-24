Man accosted at hospital after allegedly pointing gun at cops

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting that a man yesterday pointed a loaded gun at officers on Canary Avenue in Kingston before fleeing the scene, leaving the weapon behind.

The lawmen said following further investigations, the suspect was subsequently accosted at the hospital, however his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

According to the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the Beretta 9mm pistol along with a magazine containing eight rounds of ammunition was seized about 1:10 pm.

A team of officers was reportedly on patrol in the area when they saw the man acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

“On their approach, the man pointed a firearm in their direction. The police team took evasive action and the man ran leaving behind the weapon,” CCU reported.