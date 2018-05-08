Man accused of beating daughter with machete charged

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A Westmoreland businessman was today charged with assault occasioning bodily harm against his daughter after hitting her with a stick and machete.



He is 54-year-old Joseph Arthurs from Revival district in the parish.



Reports are that on May 3, about 11:00 am, Arthurs' daughter was on her way to an internet café when her father, who was passing in a motorcar, saw her.



He reportedly told her to go home, however, she disobeyed his instructions.



According to the police, he then exited the vehicle and used a piece of stick to hit her on the hand.



He subsequently went to the car and retrieved a machete which was used to hit her in the back, the police said.



The matter was reported to the Grange Hill police on May 5 and Arthurs taken into custody and charged.



Police said he is to appear before the Westmoreland Parish Court next Tuesday.