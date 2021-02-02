Man allegedly use gun to threaten woman, charged with assault
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Twenty-four-year-old Rohare Smith of Big Bridge, Savanna-la-mar in Westmoreland is now facing several charges after he allegedly pulled a gun and threatened to kill a woman during a dispute in the parish on Sunday.
Smith has been charged with assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm.
According to the police, the accused was at the complainant's home when they got into an argument. Smith allegedly pulled a firearm and pointed it at the complainant and threatened to kill her.
The incident happened about 1:30 pm.
The police said the complainant left the house and made a report.
Smith was later arrested and charged after he was pointed out by the complainant on an identification parade, the police said.
His court date is being finalised.
