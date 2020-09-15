Man arrested for allegedly stabbing man at workplace, mother being sought
ST JAMES, Jamaica — A 19-year-old has been charged with wounding with intent for allegedly attacking a man at his workplace with knives in St James on Thursday, September 10.
His mother is said to have joined in the attack.
According to the police report, Quwayne Lewis, otherwise called Ice, and his mother allegedly pounced upon the complainant and stabbed him several times all over his body. The incident reportedly happened around 10:30 am.
The complainant managed to escape and residents assisted him to the hospital.
The police said Lewis was arrested when he turned up at the police station later the same day to make a report.
He was subsequently charged on Sunday, September 13 and is scheduled to appear before the St James Parish Court at a later date.
The police are appealing to his mother to turn herself in to the Barrett Town Police Station.
Anyone knowing her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Barrett Town Police Station at 876-953-7899, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
