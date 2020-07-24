Man arrested after bar shooting

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The police arrested and charged Dayne Buchanan of Little London here with five counts of wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident in Little London on Tuesday, July 7.

Reports are that about 9:00 pm, a group of patrons were at a bar when two armed men travelling on a motorcycle approached them and opened gunfire.

The police were summoned and five people who were seen with gunshot wounds were taken to hospital where they were admitted in stable condition.

The police said Buchanan was arrested on Thursday, July 23 during an operation. He was interviewed and subsequently charged.

He is to appear in court soon.