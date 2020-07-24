Man arrested after bar shooting
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The police arrested and charged Dayne Buchanan of Little London here with five counts of wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident in Little London on Tuesday, July 7.
Reports are that about 9:00 pm, a group of patrons were at a bar when two armed men travelling on a motorcycle approached them and opened gunfire.
The police were summoned and five people who were seen with gunshot wounds were taken to hospital where they were admitted in stable condition.
The police said Buchanan was arrested on Thursday, July 23 during an operation. He was interviewed and subsequently charged.
He is to appear in court soon.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy