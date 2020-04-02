Man arrested after breaching COVID-19 curfew order in viral video
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police last night arrested a man seen on video voicing his refusal to obey the curfew order given by Prime Minister Andrew Holness in response to the COVID-19 crisis on the island.
The curfew, which began last night, will run nightly from 8:00 pm – 6:00 am and will end on April 8 at 6:00 am.
In the now viral video, several persons can be seen congregating on a street supposedly after the curfew began, and the man in custody is heard hurling expletives at the police and prime minister.
Senior Superintendent of Police Steve McGregor, Operations Officer for Area Four, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the video was sent to the police and the main narrator identified.
The man was later arrested at his home on Penso Street in Arnette Gardens, Kingston.
In another viral video, police officers were captured arresting a peanut vendor in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew as he complained that he did not have a home.
Earlier yesterday, the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) issued a statement warning citizens that the provisions under the law will be fully and strictly enforced.
The JCF reminded citizens that they are required to remain within their homes during the hours of the curfew, and cautioned those who are not exempted under the current provisions of the Disaster Risk Management Act, and who breach the provisions of the act, that they will be prosecuted.
It also reminded persons who are exempted from the curfew, to travel with valid forms of work identification should they be stopped by the officers.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy