Man arrested after cops seize gun, ammo
ST ANDREW, Jamaica— The police have arrested one man in connection with today's seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition in 8 Miles, Bull Bay in St Andrew.
Lawmen said that about 11:30 am, officers were on patrol in the area when they saw a group of men acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.
The men were accosted and searched along with a vehicle that was parked in the vicinity.
A Taurus .380 pistol along with a magazine containing 12 .380 rounds was found inside the vehicle.
The driver was subsequently arrested in relation to the seizure, however his identity is being withheld pending further investigations, the police said.
