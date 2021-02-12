Man arrested after cops seize gun, ammo

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police yesterday arrested a man in connection with the seizure of a one Taurus 9mm pistol and a magazine with thirty-four 9mm cartridges on Langston Road, Kingston 2.

The police said that about 11:35 am, the officers were in the area conducting an operation when a white Nissan AD wagon with a lone occupant was stopped. Lawmen said the firearm and ammunition were found following a search of the vehicle.

He was subsequently taken into custody, however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigation.