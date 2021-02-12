Man arrested after cops seize gun, ammo
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police yesterday arrested a man in connection with the seizure of a one Taurus 9mm pistol and a magazine with thirty-four 9mm cartridges on Langston Road, Kingston 2.
The police said that about 11:35 am, the officers were in the area conducting an operation when a white Nissan AD wagon with a lone occupant was stopped. Lawmen said the firearm and ammunition were found following a search of the vehicle.
He was subsequently taken into custody, however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigation.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy