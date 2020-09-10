Man arrested after gun, ammo found in knapsack

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The police yesterday arrested and charged a St James man after a gun and several rounds of ammunition were found in his home.

Chino Newman, 22, of Montpellier district in the parish, has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Lawmen said that about 11:00 am, an operation was conducted at Newman's two-bedroom apartment. During a search, a knapsack containing a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine affixed containing six 9mm rounds was found.

Newman was subsequently arrested and charged; however, his court date is being finalised.