Man arrested after gun found in fast food box

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure of a handgun which was found hidden in a fast food box on Humber Avenue in St James yesterday.

Thirty-year-old Damar Morris of Rose Heights in the parish was charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police said a team of officers was on mobile patrol along Humber Avenue when they observed Morris along the roadway. Morris was reportedly acting in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the lawmen, who accosted and searched him.

The incident occurred around 8:40 pm.

The police said a homemade handgun with one round of ammunition was found in a fast food box that he was carrying.

Morris was later arrested and charged. His court date is being finalised.