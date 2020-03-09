Man arrested after murder at party

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The police have arrested a man following yesterday's murder of 30-year-old Cordel Cazely of Paul Island, Grange Hill in Westmoreland.

According to the police, about 4:00 am Cazely was at a party in the area when he got into an altercation with another man which escalated.

A firearm was then reportedly brought into play and Cazely was shot in his upper body. The police were summoned he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was subsequently accosted by residents and handed over to the police. His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.