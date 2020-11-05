Man arrested after shooting at woman
ST JAMES, Jamaica— The police yesterday arrested 20-year-old Tyson Reid in connection with an incident which occurred in his community of Rose Heights in St James.
Reid has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and shooting with intent.
The police said that about 10:30 pm on Tuesday, October 6, Reid allegedly went to the complainant's home and opened gunfire at her.
The complainant managed to escape and made a report to the police.
On Monday, October 26, Reid was apprehended during an operation carried out at his home.
He was subsequently pointed out and was charged.
His court date is being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy