Man arrested after shooting at woman

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The police yesterday arrested 20-year-old Tyson Reid in connection with an incident which occurred in his community of Rose Heights in St James.

Reid has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and shooting with intent.

The police said that about 10:30 pm on Tuesday, October 6, Reid allegedly went to the complainant's home and opened gunfire at her.

The complainant managed to escape and made a report to the police.

On Monday, October 26, Reid was apprehended during an operation carried out at his home.

He was subsequently pointed out and was charged.

His court date is being finalised.