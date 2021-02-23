Man arrested after stolen laptops, phones found on premises
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police say they have arrested a man and recovered several stolen laptops and cell phones following an operation on Bradley Avenue in Kingston 10.
According to the police, about 8:00 am last Thursday, a team of officers carried out a targeted operation during which the stolen items were seized.
The police said the accused man, who was at the premises, was charged after two MacBook Pros were identified by two complainants whose houses were broken into and their properties stolen.
He was not identified.
As investigations continue, the police are advising member of the public who had electronic items stolen in the St Andrew Central area recently, to call the Half Way Tree Police Station at 976-926-8185.
