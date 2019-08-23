Man arrested as police seize firearm in Trelawny

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — A man is in custody following the seizure of a firearm in Spicy Hill, Duncans, Trelawny on Wednesday, August 21, the police are reporting.

According to the police, a team of officers was on patrol in the area about 11:25 pm when they heard explosions close by.

In checking the area a man was seen standing beside a motorcar.

As the man was approached by the lawmen he allegedly removed an object from his waistband and attempted to dispose of it. The object was retrieved and found to be a Taurus 9mm pistol.

The man was subsequently arrested; however his identity is being withheld pending further investigations, the police said.