Man arrested following gun, ammo seizure in St Catherine
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The St Catherine North Police seized a Smith and Wesson revolver and 18 assorted rounds of ammunition on Hummingbird Drive, Chedwin Gardens, St Catherine on Tuesday, March 17.
A man was taken into custody in connection with the find.
Police reports are that an operation was conducted about 6:30 am when a house was searched and the weapon, six .357 rounds of ammunition, and twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition were found in the roof.
The occupant was subsequently arrested and is being interviewed.
