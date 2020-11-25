Man arrested following gun find in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A man was arrested following the seizure of two firearms and several rounds of ammunition on Tobias Road in Kingston 11 this morning.

According to the police, about 6:50 am, lawmen were on an operation in the area when a premises was searched and two firearms — a Smith and Wesson .40 pistol with a magazine containing two rounds of ammunition and a WASR Rifle with an empty magazine were seized.

The identity of the man taken into custody is being withheld pending further investigations, the police said.