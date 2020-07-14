Man arrested for 2017 park murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have arrested another suspect in connection with the September 2017 murder of 47-year-old Ashley Thompson.

According to the police, 31-year-old Patrick Russell has been charged with murder, conspiracy to murder, and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

It is reported that Thompson was in a park when he was approached by Russell and two other men.

The men reportedly open gunfire hitting Thompson.

Russell was arrested earlier this month and was charged yesterday, July 13.

His court date is being finalised.