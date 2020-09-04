Man arrested for illegal possession of firearm
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Police officers from the St Andrew North Division arrested a man for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition during a joint operation in Grants Pen, Kingston 8 yesterday.
Reports are that about 2:00 pm, lawmen were conducting a joint operation in the area, when a man was seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.
The police said he was accosted, searched and a Taurus pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in a bag he had in his possession.
He was subsequently arrested. His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.
