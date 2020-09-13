Man arrested in Portland drug bust

PORTLAND, Jamaica— The police have arrested a man in connection with the seizure of over 1,500 pounds of compressed ganja in the Wey Bridge Housing Scheme, Manchioneal in Portland on Friday, September 11.

According to the police, the drug has an estimated street value of $6.358 million.

The police said that about 3:00 pm, an operation was being conducted in the area when a search was conducted at a house.

Thirty-one knitted bags along with five buckets containing ganja weighing approximately 1,589.5 pounds were reportedly found in a room.

The ganja was seized and the occupant arrested; however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.