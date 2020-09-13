Man arrested in Portland drug bust
PORTLAND, Jamaica— The police have arrested a man in connection with the seizure of over 1,500 pounds of compressed ganja in the Wey Bridge Housing Scheme, Manchioneal in Portland on Friday, September 11.
According to the police, the drug has an estimated street value of $6.358 million.
The police said that about 3:00 pm, an operation was being conducted in the area when a search was conducted at a house.
Thirty-one knitted bags along with five buckets containing ganja weighing approximately 1,589.5 pounds were reportedly found in a room.
The ganja was seized and the occupant arrested; however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy