Man arrested in St Elizabeth gun find

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Lawmen arrested a man following the seizure of one firearm and several rounds of ammunition in Comma Pen in Junction, St Elizabeth on Sunday, April 5.

According to the police, about 2:20 pm, officers were conducting patrols along the main road when they signalled the driver of a Nissan Caravan motor truck to stop.

The driver complied and the vehicle and its occupant were searched.

One Jimenez 9mm pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition was taken from the driver, the police said.

The identity of the person is being withheld pending further investigations.