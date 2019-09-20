Man arrested in St James gun find; two other firearms found in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man has been arrested following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on the Sugar Mill main road in St James on Wednesday.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 11:00 am, officers were on patrol in the area when a motorist was accosted and he along with the vehicle searched.

The police reportedly found a 9mm Taurus pistol along with two magazines containing 25 rounds of ammunition in the vehicle.

The motorist, whose identity is being withheld pending further investigations, was then arrested

Meanwhile, police in Kingston Central seized two firearms and several assorted rounds of ammunition on Gold Street in Kingston on Thursday.

Police reports are that between 10:00 am, and 1:15 pm, lawmen were on a joint operation in the area when one .45 Taurus Revolver and one Cobray Mac 12 pistol along with 21 assorted rounds of ammunition were found.

No one was arrested in relation to that seizure.