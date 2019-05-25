Man arrested in St Thomas for ganja

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — The St Thomas police on Friday, May 24 arrested and charged a man for possession of ganja, dealing in, and taking steps to export ganja.

Charged is 29-year-old Raynor Montague of Codian Drive, Angels Estate in St Catherine.

Reports from the Morant Bay police are that about 6:00 pm lawmen conducted an operation at Retreat Cove in St Thomas during which a premises occupied by Montague was searched and 35 packages of compressed ganja weighing approximately 175 pounds were found wrapped in masking tape. A further search of the premises revealed seven 25-gallon plastic drums filled with gasoline.

The drug has an estimated street value of J$875,000, the police say.

Montague is scheduled to appear before the St Thomas Parish Court on Wednesday, May 29.