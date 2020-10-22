Man arrested in abduction of 13-year-old girl

CLARENDON, Jamaica — A Clarendon taxi operator has been arrested after allegedly abducting a 13-year-old girl and attempting to sexually assault her in an area known as 'Darkness' in Kellits district in the parish on Friday, October 16.

According to the police, the 40-year-old man was charged with assault with intent to rape and abduction of a person under 16 years.

The police said that about 11:50 am, the complainant boarded a car driven by Thompson.

The accused allegedly pulled off the main road and took the teen to an area where he attempted to assault her. She, however, managed to escape.

The police later arrested the accused after he was pointed out to them.

A date is being arranged for him to appear in court, the police said.