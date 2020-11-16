Man arrested in connection with St Ann killing
ST ANN, Jamaica — The police say one man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of 39-year-old Gawayne White in St Ann on Saturday.
According to the police, White was walking on the road in his Stand Fast, community in Brown's Town when the accused attacked and stabbed him several times. White was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The incident happened about 9:00 pm.
The police said the accused was nabbed at the scene and is in police custody awaiting formal charges.
