Man arrested in connection with Venneco Hines' murder
ST ANDREW, Jamaica— One man has been arrested in connection with yesterday's murder of 36-year-old Venneco Hines.
According to the police, Hines was shot dead by unknown assailants while walking along Woodpecker Avenue, Kingston 11 about 12:15 pm.
It is reported that a motor car approached Hines and a gunman exited the vehicle and opened fire hitting him.
The police were called and Hines was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The police said that about 2:55 pm, lawmen received information from the Police Emergency Communication Centre that the vehicle was seen on Mahoe Drive, Kingston 11.
On arrival of the police, two men were seen, one of whom pulled a firearm and opened fire at them.
The police took action and one of the assailants was shot and injured.
He was taken to hospital where he was admitted under police guard. The other suspect escaped.
The police said that a Taurus 9mm pistol and five rounds of ammunition was seized following the incident.
The matter was reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the Inspectorate of Professional Standards and Oversight Bureau (IPROB).
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the other suspect/s involved in the incident is asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111 or 876-923-6197, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy