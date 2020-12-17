Man arrested in connection with Venneco Hines' murder

ST ANDREW, Jamaica— One man has been arrested in connection with yesterday's murder of 36-year-old Venneco Hines.

According to the police, Hines was shot dead by unknown assailants while walking along Woodpecker Avenue, Kingston 11 about 12:15 pm.

It is reported that a motor car approached Hines and a gunman exited the vehicle and opened fire hitting him.

The police were called and Hines was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police said that about 2:55 pm, lawmen received information from the Police Emergency Communication Centre that the vehicle was seen on Mahoe Drive, Kingston 11.

On arrival of the police, two men were seen, one of whom pulled a firearm and opened fire at them.

The police took action and one of the assailants was shot and injured.

He was taken to hospital where he was admitted under police guard. The other suspect escaped.

The police said that a Taurus 9mm pistol and five rounds of ammunition was seized following the incident.

The matter was reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the Inspectorate of Professional Standards and Oversight Bureau (IPROB).

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the other suspect/s involved in the incident is asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111 or 876-923-6197, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.