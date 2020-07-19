Man arrested less than 24 hours after phone theft
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The police have charged a Westmoreland man with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm after he allegedly robbed a supermarket supervisor of his cellular phone on Sunday, June 7.
The police said 31-year-old labourer Dwight Spence, who is of Dunbar's River, Savanna-la-Mar, was arrested less than 24 hours after the alleged robbery.
It is reported that about 12:00 am, the complainant was at his workplace when four armed men entered and demanded money.
One of the gunmen reportedly robbed the complainant of his cellular phone, which has an estimated value of $70,000.
Spence was apprehended by the police in his community later that same day.
He was charged on Thursday, July 16, after being pointed out in an identification parade.
His court date is being finalised.
