Man arrested on three counts of shooting
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Thirty-seven-year-old Kedean Sharp of Darliston district, Westmoreland was charged with illegal possession of firearm and three counts of shooting with intent in relation to two separate incidents in his community in May and August this year.
He was held on arrest warrants on Friday, September 11, during a joint police/military operation in the parish.
In the first incident, on Sunday, August 23 about 1:00 pm, Sharp allegedly opened gunfire on three people in a motor vehicle parked on Lennox Bigwoods main road.
The police said no one was injured in the incident, but the car was damaged by bullets.
In the second incident, on Thursday, May 14, it is alleged that Sharp was involved in a dispute and reportedly pulled a firearm and fired at a man. The man escaped unhurt and reported the matter to the police.
A court date is being finalised for him to answer to the charges, the police said.
