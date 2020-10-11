Man arrested over Kingston 13 shooting

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police have arrested and charged 22-year-old

Bo Nation following an incident which occurred on Metcalfe Road in Kingston 13 on Tuesday, October 6.

Nation has been charged with illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, wounding with intent and malicious destruction of property.

According to the police, about 8:00 pm, the complainant was with a group of people when a Silver Nissan Latio motor car with men aboard drove up and stopped.

Nation, armed with a firearm, reportedly exited the vehicle and shot the complainant before escaping in the waiting motor car.

The complainant ran and was later assisted to the hospital where he was admitted.

The police were summoned to the area and upon their arrival, several vehicles were seen with bullet holes.

Nation was later apprehended and formally charged. His court date is being finalised.