Man arrested over farmer's killing

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A man was taken into custody by detectives assigned to the Manchester Police Division following a stabbing incident that claimed the life of another man in his community yesterday.

Dead is 30-year-old Richard Daley, a farmer of Craighead, Christiana in Manchester.

Police reports are that about 5:00 am, Daley was among a group of people at a bar when an altercation developed between him and a woman.

A man intervened and during the altercation, Daley was stabbed by the man with a sharp instrument.

The police were alerted, the scene processed, and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man was subsequently taken into custody.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.