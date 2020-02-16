Man arrested over farmer's killing
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A man was taken into custody by detectives assigned to the Manchester Police Division following a stabbing incident that claimed the life of another man in his community yesterday.
Dead is 30-year-old Richard Daley, a farmer of Craighead, Christiana in Manchester.
Police reports are that about 5:00 am, Daley was among a group of people at a bar when an altercation developed between him and a woman.
A man intervened and during the altercation, Daley was stabbed by the man with a sharp instrument.
The police were alerted, the scene processed, and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The man was subsequently taken into custody.
His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy