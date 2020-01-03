Man at party charged with firearm possession

ST ANDREW, Jamaica – The Kingston Western Police are reporting the arrest and charge of a man with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition during an operation on 8th Street in Arnett Gardens, Kingston 12 on New Year's Day Wednesday, January 1.

Charged is 26-year-old Duwan Benjamin, an air conditioner technician of a Cardigan Crescent address in Washington Gardens, Kingston 20.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that lawmen were in the area about 1:30 am when they saw Benjamin among a group of people at a party and his actions aroused their suspicion. He was accosted, searched and a 9mm Glock semi-automatic pistol with a magazine containing thirteen rounds of ammunition taken from his waistband. He was arrested and charged.

His court date will be announced later, the police said.