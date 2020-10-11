Man breaks leg trying to escape after visiting quarantine facility to see partner

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC)— An investigation has been launched following an incident in which a man, who sneaked onto the compound of a safe quarantine facility to spend time with his intimate partner, broke his leg when he jumped from the room as the police and health officials conducted a search for an intruder.

According to police reports, security guards at the property, along with others, saw a man, who was not registered as a guest, enter a specific room late one night.

Law and health officials were later called, and they began searching the room. The man who was hiding in the closet emerged from the closet and proceeded to jump out of the hotel room.

Unable to move after the jump, he was caught by authorities who then called an ambulance to the scene.

According to Grenada's Quarantine Act regulations and entry health protocols, the mingling of incoming travellers with nationals is prohibited until they are released from quarantine.

As of last Wednesday, more than 5000 people were tested for COVID-19, however the country's numbers remain at 24 with the last case registered in mid-July.

However, due to confirmed quarantine breaches, the Ministry of Health will be employing contact tracing of several persons who failed to comply with all the requirements under the new protocols.