Man caught stealing items through window charged
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Thirty-nine-year-old Dwayne Donaldson, a labourer of Love Lane, Kingston was charged for breaches of the Larceny Act yesterday following an incident on Halart Drive, Kingston 6 on Friday, September 18.
Reports from the Kingston Central Police are that about 1:00 pm, Donaldson was seen fishing items through a window of the complainant's home. He was caught and handed over to the police. Donaldson was subsequently charged with housebreaking and larceny.
His court date will be announced at a later date.
