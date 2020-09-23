Man caught stealing items through window charged

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Thirty-nine-year-old Dwayne Donaldson, a labourer of Love Lane, Kingston was charged for breaches of the Larceny Act yesterday following an incident on Halart Drive, Kingston 6 on Friday, September 18.

Reports from the Kingston Central Police are that about 1:00 pm, Donaldson was seen fishing items through a window of the complainant's home. He was caught and handed over to the police. Donaldson was subsequently charged with housebreaking and larceny.

His court date will be announced at a later date.