Man caught hiding in ceiling in failed robbery

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A man, who allegedly broke into a business place with intent to steal cash, has been charged by the St Andrew Central police.

He is 26-year-old Canfield Dias of Mahoe Road, Kingston 11.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree police are that about 1:15 am, on Tuesday, August 4, an alarm was triggered at the location and a security team responded.

Dias was reportedly cornered in the building and was caught hiding in the ceiling.

The police said a court date is being finalised for him to answer to the charges on office breaking with intent and malicious destruction of property.