Man caught on camera breaking into office in Hanover — police

HANOVER, Jamaica — Thirty-five-year-old Ald Miller has been arrested and charged with office breaking and larceny following an incident in Lucea, Hanover on October 16.

The police said that an investigation was launched into reports of a break-in.

Miller was reportedly seen on a surveillance camera recording using a key to open the door and grill to the building.

Lawmen said further checks revealed that US$2,700 and J$195,000 were missing.

Miller was charged yesterday and is scheduled to appear before the court at a later date.