Man caught with gun, ammo charged

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-six-year-old Chavon Mitchell of Smith Lane in Kingston was arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition on Friday.

The police said officers were on duty on Smith Lane when Mitchell was accosted, searched, and a Taurus 9mm pistol — with 12 rounds of ammunition — was removed from his waist band.

The incident occurred about 9:17 pm.

The police said he was taken into custody and later charged.

His court date is being finalised.