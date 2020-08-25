Man caught with illegal firearm, charged

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Thirty-two-year-old Jeff Palmer of Glenville Close, Nine Miles, Bull Bay in St Andrew was charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition on Sunday, August 23.

Reports from the Elletson Road police are that about 1:40 pm, on Thursday, August 20, a team conducted a snap raid of a shop when they saw Palmer and accosted him.

The police said he was searched and the firearm found in his waist band. He was arrested and charged.

A date is being arranged for him to appear in court, the police said.