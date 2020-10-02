Man caught with items stolen from St Mary business place
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A man has been arrested and charged with shop breaking and larceny after several stolen items were found in his possession following an incident that occurred in Highgate, St Mary on Sunday, September 14.
He is 26-year-old Damion Brown otherwise called 'Oney', of St Margaret's Bay, Portland.
The police said around 6:00 pm on Saturday, September 13, a man securely locked his business place and left for home. Upon his return about 9:00 am, the following day, he discovered that his establishment was broken into and several electrical items missing.
A report was made to the police and an investigation launched.
The police said intense investigations, led them to a premises on Old Road, Dean Pen in St Mary where several items that were reported stolen from the establishment were found at Brown's premises.
A motorcycle that was reported stolen was also found in Brown's possession, the police said.
Brown was taken into custody and formally charged.
