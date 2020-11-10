Man charged after allegedly assaulting, pointing gun at woman

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — A man is now in trouble after he pointed a gun at a woman during an argument and then chased and assaulted her in Morant Bay on November 6.

Thirty-five-year-old Jermaine Todd, otherwise called 'Toddler', of Friendship Pen in the parish, was arrested and charged with assault at common law, illegal possession of firearm, and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Reports are that an argument developed between Todd and the woman, when he pointed a firearm at her. The woman reportedly ran to a nearby house where she was chased by Todd and assaulted.

His court date is to be finalised.