Man charged after allegedly attacking roommate with machete

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Forty-eight-year-old Vinroy Morris is set to appear before the Mandeville Parish Court on Wednesday, June 10 to answer to charges relating to an incident in Cowich disrict, in the parish on Saturday, May 30.

He is charged with wounding with intent.

Morris allegedly attacked his house mate with a machete and seriously injured him.

The accused was nabbed by the police in an operation in the community on Monday, June 1 and subsequently charged.