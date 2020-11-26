Man charged after being caught leaving establishment with box

PORTLAND, Jamaica — The Portland police arrested and charged 49-year-old Hubert Hemmings, otherwise called 'Sanchez', with shopbreaking and larceny after he was seen leaving an establishment with a box of goods in Port Antonio in the parish on November 19.

Police reports are that hours after the complainant securely locked up her bar and went home, a team of officers on patrol saw Hemmings with a box of items valuing $19,000 leaving the establishment.

On seeing the police, he reportedly discarded the box and ran. The incident occurred around 8:45 pm.

The police said Hemmings was accosted and later charged. He is to answer to his charges in court at a later date.