Man charged after being caught leaving establishment with box
PORTLAND, Jamaica — The Portland police arrested and charged 49-year-old Hubert Hemmings, otherwise called 'Sanchez', with shopbreaking and larceny after he was seen leaving an establishment with a box of goods in Port Antonio in the parish on November 19.
Police reports are that hours after the complainant securely locked up her bar and went home, a team of officers on patrol saw Hemmings with a box of items valuing $19,000 leaving the establishment.
On seeing the police, he reportedly discarded the box and ran. The incident occurred around 8:45 pm.
The police said Hemmings was accosted and later charged. He is to answer to his charges in court at a later date.
