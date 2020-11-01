Man charged after caught breaking into shop

CLARENDON, Jamaica — A man was last week arrested after reportedly triggering an alarm while attempting to break into an establishment in Clarendon.

Twenty-seven-year-old Mackedo Thompson otherwise called 'Pops', an unemployed man of the parish has been charged with shop breaking and larceny after he allegedly tried to gain entry to an establishment by using a metal rod to remove the padlock. The police said he, however, triggered the alarm and a security team was dispatched to the location.

Upon their arrival the accused was found inside the premises. The incident occurred about 11:30 pm last Monday.

The police said Thompson was accosted and subsequently handed over to officers. He was charged after a question and answer session.

His court date is being finalised.