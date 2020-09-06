Man charged after confessing to stealing iPhone

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A man has been arrested and charged with robbery with aggravation after he confessed to stealing an iPhone, valued at $47,000.

Thirty-three-year-old Claymair Sinclair, otherwise called “Notchelus” or “Dwayne”, a construction worker from Trelawny is to answer to his charges in court at a later date.

According to the police, about 5:15 pm, a woman was walking along Manchester Road when Sinclair approached her with a knife, and robbed her of an iPhone 6plus cellular phone before escaping.

The incident was reported to the police and an investigation launched which led to Sinclair's arrest and the phone's recovery.