Man charged after equipment stolen from Manchester church

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A man has been charged with sacrilege after several items were stolen from a church in Middlesex in Christiana, Manchester.

The police said 28-year-old Renford Nelson, otherwise called 'Cruise', of Wild Cane, St Ann, allegedly broke a glass, forced open a vestry door and entered the church about 10:30 am on Sunday, August 2.

It is further reported that he then gained entry to a vault and stole several pieces of equipment.

He was arrested on Monday, August 3 and later charged.