Man charged after failed robbery on Washington Boulevard

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged a man with shooting with intent, robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition after an attempted robbery at gun point on Washington Boulevard in Kingston on Tuesday, September 15.

Twenty-two-year-old Rohan Carr, otherwise called Rambo, of St Catherine is to answer to the charges in court at a later date.

According to the police, a man believed to be Carr approached another man standing by the roadside and pulled a firearm, pointed it at him and demanded his belongings. The second man, who is a licensed firearm holder, challenged the gunman but he escaped.

The incident occurred around 3:52 pm.

Carr was later pointed out to the police and was subsequently charged, on Friday, October 2.