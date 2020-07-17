Man charged after fight at party

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Forty-four-year-old Jason Frazer was today charged with illegal possession of firearm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm following an incident at a party on July 10.

It is reported that about 8:00 pm, Frazer, who is of Girls Town, Glengoffe in St Andrew, had an altercation with another man while at a party.

Frazer reportedly used a firearm to hit the man in the chest several times causing bruises and swelling.

A report was made and he was arrested and charged.

His court date has not yet been finalised.