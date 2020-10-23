Man charged after he pulls gun on nephew

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — A man is now facing several charges after he reportedly pulled a gun and threatened his nephew during an altercation in an incident that occurred in Green Park, Trelawny on Tuesday, October 20.

Charged with assault at common law, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and malicious destruction of property, is 23-year-old Rannaldo Wilson otherwise called ‘Caesar’, a farmer of the parish.

The police said that about 11:30 pm, Wilson and his nephew had an altercation. Wilson reportedly brandished a firearm and threatened his nephew.

He was arrested and charged on Wednesday, October 21.

His court date is being finalised