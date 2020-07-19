Man charged after pointing gun at woman during argument

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Twenty-seven-year-old Kemar Ashley was charged on Friday after reportedly pointing a gun at a woman during an argument on Chestnut Lane in Kingston.

The police said that about 1:30 pm on Saturday, July 11, the complainant was allegedly involved in an argument with a group of people in the area.

During the argument, she said Ashley pointed a gun at her.

The matter was reported to the police and he was subsequently picked up by officers.

He has been charged with assault at common-law and illegal possession of firearm.

His court date is being finalised.