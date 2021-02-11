Man charged after police seize goat carcasses

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) Praedial Larceny Prevention Unit (PLPU) says a man was arrested and charged in St Thomas yesterday after he failed to give a lawful account for how he came in possession of goat carcasses.

Charged is 35-year-old Prince Henry, a taxi operator of Harwood Drive, Kingston 20.

According to the police, Henry was intercepted about 3:05 am in a white Nissan AD wagon motor car.

The vehicle was searched and the goat carcasses were reportedly found inside the trunk. The JCF said the arrest was as a result of increased patrols focused on praedial larceny.

The PLPU made the disclosure during a virtual town hall meeting today, in St Thomas.

The JCF said the meeting forms part of a series of town halls the PLPU will be hosting with farmers across the island.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Bishop Dr Gary Welsh, who heads the PLPU, thanked the farmers for the value they continue to add to the economy. He encouraged them to deepen their partnership with the police as the JCF aims to continue reducing praedial larceny.

Superintendent Velma Thomas Gayle, said that the "PLPU is responsible for the protection of our farmers. The unit exists so that farmers can reap what they sow."

Superintendent Allison Byfield, head of the St Thomas Police Division, reassured farmers that the St Thomas police are making significant achievements in the prevention and reduction of praedial larceny in the parish. She noted that in 2020, there were 198 reported cases of praedial larceny, adding that 15 arrests were made, 26 goats and 13 of the reported 18 stolen cattles were recovered.

Also during the meeting, farmers were enlightened on how to secure their farm as well as ways in which they can make themselves a harder target for would-be thieves.