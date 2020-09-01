Man charged after stone and knife attack

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Police yesterday arrested 22-year-old Tiandre Watson on charges related to wounding with intent in an incident that occurred in St James on August 7.

Lawmen said that about 12:00 pm on the day in question, Watson and another man were involved in an altercation.

Watson then reportedly used a stone and a knife to inflict wounds to the complainant.

The complainant was transported to hospital where he was admitted.

A report was later made to the police and Watson was arrested and charged following investigations.

The police said a date is being arranged for Watson to answer to the charges in court.